Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Bigger Toys" Army Vs Navy Cartoon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker 

    Army Futures Command

    An Army/Navy “Spirit” video specifications for the 2023 Army vs. Navy football game. The 124th Army-Navy Game will occur on Sat, December 9, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 15:00
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 899507
    VIRIN: 231004-A-HG568-1121
    Filename: DOD_109923076
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Bigger Toys" Army Vs Navy Cartoon, by SFC Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFC
    ARMYNAVY2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT