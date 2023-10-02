179th Cyberspace Wing Re-designation

The 179th Airlift Wing, an Ohio Air National Guard unit, is redesignated as the 179th Cyberspace Wing during a ceremony held Sept. 9, 2023, at Mansfield-Lahm Air National Guard Base, Mansfield, Ohio. The re-designation is historically significant as the first Air National Guard base in the nation to become a cyberspace wing and symbolic of the greater change in global conflicts for cyber dominance in all domains. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Grace Riegel)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 16:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|899493
|VIRIN:
|230920-Z-ZF582-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109923035
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
