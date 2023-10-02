Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    179th Cyberspace Wing Re-designation

    OH, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Grace Riegel 

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    The 179th Airlift Wing, an Ohio Air National Guard unit, is redesignated as the 179th Cyberspace Wing during a ceremony held Sept. 9, 2023, at Mansfield-Lahm Air National Guard Base, Mansfield, Ohio. The re-designation is historically significant as the first Air National Guard base in the nation to become a cyberspace wing and symbolic of the greater change in global conflicts for cyber dominance in all domains. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Grace Riegel)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 16:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 899493
    VIRIN: 230920-Z-ZF582-1001
    Filename: DOD_109923035
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 179th Cyberspace Wing Re-designation, by SrA Grace Riegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cyberspace
    179th Cyberspace Wing

