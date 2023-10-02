179th Cyberspace Wing Re-designation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 179th Airlift Wing, an Ohio Air National Guard unit, is redesignated as the 179th Cyberspace Wing during a ceremony held Sept. 9, 2023, at Mansfield-Lahm Air National Guard Base, Mansfield, Ohio. The re-designation is historically significant as the first Air National Guard base in the nation to become a cyberspace wing and symbolic of the greater change in global conflicts for cyber dominance in all domains. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Grace Riegel)