Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBCC Controlled Burn

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP EDWARDS, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by David R Wilkinson 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    News Story about controlled burns on Camp Edwards and it's importance to the environment and preventing wildfires.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 13:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899484
    VIRIN: 230922-O-DT649-2140
    Filename: DOD_109922877
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CAMP EDWARDS, MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cape Cod
    Massachusetts
    Controlled Burn
    Environment
    National Guard
    JBCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT