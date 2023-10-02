JBCC Controlled Burn

News Story about controlled burns on Camp Edwards and it's importance to the environment and preventing wildfires.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 13:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899484
|VIRIN:
|230922-O-DT649-2140
|Filename:
|DOD_109922877
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|CAMP EDWARDS, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT