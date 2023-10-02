509th Security Forces Squadron Tactical Leadership Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 509th Security Forces Squadron run the Tactical Leadership Course at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Sept. 29, 2023. The course helps prepare current and future noncommissioned officers to take on leadership roles in an intense and fast paced environment. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Garcia)