    509th Security Forces Squadron Tactical Leadership Course

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Garcia 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 509th Security Forces Squadron run the Tactical Leadership Course at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Sept. 29, 2023. The course helps prepare current and future noncommissioned officers to take on leadership roles in an intense and fast paced environment. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Joseph Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 14:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899467
    VIRIN: 230929-F-PQ421-1001
    Filename: DOD_109922513
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 509th Security Forces Squadron Tactical Leadership Course, by A1C Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    training
    509th bomb wing
    509th security forces squadron

