The 340th Flying Training Group and 39th Flying Training Squadron, along with the Commemorative Air Force and B-25 History Project, had the honor and privilege of being invited to recognize four remaining WWII veterans during the 57th Bomb Wing Association's final reunion in Kansas City, Missouri, Sep. 28 to Oct. 2, 2023. Two of the remaining four WWII veterans were under the original 340th Bombardment Group.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899466
|VIRIN:
|230930-F-EU155-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109922419
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Final reunion of 57th BW WWII vets, by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
