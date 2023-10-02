Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Final reunion of 57th BW WWII vets

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    The 340th Flying Training Group and 39th Flying Training Squadron, along with the Commemorative Air Force and B-25 History Project, had the honor and privilege of being invited to recognize four remaining WWII veterans during the 57th Bomb Wing Association's final reunion in Kansas City, Missouri, Sep. 28 to Oct. 2, 2023. Two of the remaining four WWII veterans were under the original 340th Bombardment Group.

