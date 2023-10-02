Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th Rescue Squadron Free Fall Jump

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A rare opportunity to see what it’s like for the 38th Rescue Squadron to perform a free fall from an HH-60 Whiskey Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 09:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899461
    VIRIN: 230913-F-NU502-1002
    Filename: DOD_109922347
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38th Rescue Squadron Free Fall Jump, by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pararescue
    Moody Air Force Base
    38th Rescue Squadron
    Free Fall Jump

