    American and British Engineers Work Together on Resolute Castle

    TZEBIEN, POLAND

    09.29.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Engineers from the 902nd Engineer Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, and 34 Squadron, 39 Regiment, Royal Engineers of the British Army worked together to construct the rail marshaling area for Resolute Castle on September 29th, 2023 in Trzebien, Poland.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 08:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899458
    VIRIN: 230929-A-PT551-8259
    Filename: DOD_109922338
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TZEBIEN, PL

