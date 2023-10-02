Engineers from the 902nd Engineer Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, and 34 Squadron, 39 Regiment, Royal Engineers of the British Army worked together to construct the rail marshaling area for Resolute Castle on September 29th, 2023 in Trzebien, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 08:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899458
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-PT551-8259
|Filename:
|DOD_109922338
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TZEBIEN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American and British Engineers Work Together on Resolute Castle, by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT