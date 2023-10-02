U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zack Scahill, the unit ministry non-commissioned officer for the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, and 1st Lt. Westley Brooks, a dietitian assigned to medical department activity at Fort Stewart, Georgia, explains the importance of food security on Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Oct. 4, 2023. The division's mission is to provide holistic and creative initiatives to support Soldiers across the eight protective factors: food security, personal wellness, leadership, healthy outlets, healthy relationships, spiritual connectedness, finance, safe housing, and communities. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2023 10:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899456
|VIRIN:
|231004-A-FW799-8183
|Filename:
|DOD_109922307
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers of the 3rd DSB Explain the Pillars of the Prevention Work Force: Food Security, by SPC Elsi Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
