The Wolf Pack celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

Hispanic Airmen from around the 8th Fighter Wing showcase unique capabilities that contribute to the U.S. Air Force at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 4, 2023. National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from September 15 to October 15. The month pays tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have enriched our nation and made notable contributions that further acknowledge the diversity within our armed forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)