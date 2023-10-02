Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Wolf Pack celebrates Hispanic Heritage month

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.04.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Hispanic Airmen from around the 8th Fighter Wing showcase unique capabilities that contribute to the U.S. Air Force at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 4, 2023. National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from September 15 to October 15. The month pays tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have enriched our nation and made notable contributions that further acknowledge the diversity within our armed forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 05:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899450
    VIRIN: 231004-F-DU706-1001
    Filename: DOD_109922218
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: KR

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    8th SFS
    8th CE
    8th MXG
    8th MDG
    8th OG

