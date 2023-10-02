Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HLMA-169 Formation Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.03.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopters and AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 169, deployed to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, fly in formation off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 3, 2023. HMLA-169 conducted a formation flight to project rotary wing light attack combat power and build flight leadership and experience for pilots and crew chiefs. (U.S. Marines corps video Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.04.2023 02:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899441
    VIRIN: 231004-M-VH905-1001
    Filename: DOD_109921959
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HLMA-169 Formation Flight, by LCpl Thalia Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH1Y Venom
    HMLA-169
    pilots
    AH-1Z Viper
    MCAS Futenma
    Flight Formation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT