    Safety Training at Microwave Site Tower Madison

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.25.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Pfc. Kevin Krueger, tower technician, 41st signal battalion, travels with members of his battalion to Microwave Site Tower Madison to conduct safety training near Suwon Air Base, Sept. 25, 2023. Training was implemented for maintaining broadcast towers throughout the Korean Peninsula and guaranteeing troop safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 19:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899424
    VIRIN: 230925-F-IE037-1001
    Filename: DOD_109921702
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    Safety
    Microwave
    Tower
    Suwon

