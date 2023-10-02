U.S. Army Pfc. Kevin Krueger, tower technician, 41st signal battalion, travels with members of his battalion to Microwave Site Tower Madison to conduct safety training near Suwon Air Base, Sept. 25, 2023. Training was implemented for maintaining broadcast towers throughout the Korean Peninsula and guaranteeing troop safety. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 19:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899424
|VIRIN:
|230925-F-IE037-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109921702
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Safety Training at Microwave Site Tower Madison, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
