Soldiers compete in a variety of events on land, water, and air, testing their combat abilities during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. During Best Squad Competition, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam, and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elisha Hall)
Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 18:44
Length:
|00:00:56
Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 8, by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
