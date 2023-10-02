Members from Beale Air Force Base participated in the California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport. Two T-38 Talons and a U-2 Dragon Lady performed as part of the airshow, and both aircraft were represented via static display for visitors to view and ask questions.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 18:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899416
|VIRIN:
|230924-F-WC934-8918
|Filename:
|DOD_109921570
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Beale Supports The 2023 California Capital Airshow, by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
