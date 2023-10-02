Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beale Supports The 2023 California Capital Airshow

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Members from Beale Air Force Base participated in the California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport. Two T-38 Talons and a U-2 Dragon Lady performed as part of the airshow, and both aircraft were represented via static display for visitors to view and ask questions.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 18:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899416
    VIRIN: 230924-F-WC934-8918
    Filename: DOD_109921570
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Beale Supports The 2023 California Capital Airshow, by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    beale
    U-2
    T-38
    CCA
    california capital airshow

