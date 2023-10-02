Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring commitment: Bravo Company deployment ceremony

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, and their families were honored during a deployment ceremony at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Sept. 29, 2023. Approximately 100 Soldiers are deploying to the Middle East for nine months in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    TAGS

    deployment ceremony
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Operation Spartan Shield
    1-297th
    Bison Company

