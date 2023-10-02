Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. DeAndre Dawkins 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing commands from across the Army participate in a static shoot during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 3, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Deandre Dawkins)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899407
    VIRIN: 231003-A-AI379-9818
    Filename: DOD_109921469
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition, by SGT DeAndre Dawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

