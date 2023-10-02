Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Un Día en la Vida: Ingeniero en USACE (En Español)

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by Nayelli Guerrero 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District

    Teniente Gustavo Lugo Jiménez describe un día en su vida como ingeniero de proyectos para El Cuerpo de Ingenieros del Ejército de los Estados Unidos, Distrito de Nueva York.

    Lieutenant Gustavo Lugo Jiménez describes a day in his life as a project engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 17:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 899404
    VIRIN: 230927-A-FU271-1001
    Filename: DOD_109921409
    Length: 00:00:51
    Language: Spanish
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 

    TAGS

    #mesdelaherenciahispana #hispanicheritagemonth #ingeniero #engineer #dayinthelife

