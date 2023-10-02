Teniente Gustavo Lugo Jiménez describe un día en su vida como ingeniero de proyectos para El Cuerpo de Ingenieros del Ejército de los Estados Unidos, Distrito de Nueva York.
Lieutenant Gustavo Lugo Jiménez describes a day in his life as a project engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 17:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|899404
|VIRIN:
|230927-A-FU271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109921409
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Un Día en la Vida: Ingeniero en USACE (En Español), by Nayelli Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT