15th AS returns from AFFORGEN deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899400" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 15th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron are welcomed home by family and friends on the flight line at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 3, 2023. The 15th EAS deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, as one of the first mission generation force elements under a new deployment model known as Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)