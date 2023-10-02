Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaw AFB mission video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Shaw Air Force Base presents a unique mission set for the Department of Defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 16:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899385
    VIRIN: 231003-F-ZB805-9158
    Filename: DOD_109921192
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw AFB mission video, by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    Weasel
    20FW
    mission video

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT