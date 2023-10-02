Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSW Overview Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keypher Strombeck 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    Naval Special Warfare Command, located on Naval Amphibious Base, Coronado, leads the Navy's maritime special operations force and is the Navy component to U.S. Special Operations Command. NSW is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 15:02
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 899381
    VIRIN: 231003-N-EZ002-1001
    Filename: DOD_109921048
    Length: 00:05:44
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSW Overview Video, by PO2 Keypher Strombeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT