NSW Overview Video

Naval Special Warfare Command, located on Naval Amphibious Base, Coronado, leads the Navy's maritime special operations force and is the Navy component to U.S. Special Operations Command. NSW is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 15:02
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|899381
|VIRIN:
|231003-N-EZ002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109921048
|Length:
|00:05:44
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
