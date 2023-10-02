U.S. Army Best Squad Competition- Day 7 Ruck and Helicopter Movement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers finish a ruck, then complete a tactical maneuver aboard a CH-47 Chinook during the day 7 of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge, is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Molly Morrow)



Interviewed Sgt. Ryan Ortwein, a resident of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, representing the U.S. Army Pacific Command; Staff Sgt. Ryan Cardiff, a resident of Albany, New York, representing the U.S. Army Europe and Africa; Staff Sgt. Jesse Hylton, a resident of Interlachen, Florida, representing the U.S. Army Futures Command; Spc. Hunter Gammon, a resident of Bolivar, Missouri, representing the U.S. Army National Guard; Sgt. Connor Housman, a resident of Burlington, Iowa representing the U.S. Army Reserve; Sgt. Toby Jones, a resident of San Diego, California representing the U.S. Army Cyber Command; Spc. Axxel Pasos, a resident of Hesperia, California, representing the U.S. Army Medical Command.