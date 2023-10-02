Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition- Day 7 Ruck and Helicopter Movement

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by Spc. Molly Morrow 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers finish a ruck, then complete a tactical maneuver aboard a CH-47 Chinook during the day 7 of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Each Soldiers’ individual readiness is vital to the effectiveness of the squad, and readiness of the Army as a whole. An important element in maintaining that edge, is physical readiness: maintaining the level of fitness required to effectively perform your duties as a Soldier and a member of a team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Molly Morrow)

    Interviewed Sgt. Ryan Ortwein, a resident of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, representing the U.S. Army Pacific Command; Staff Sgt. Ryan Cardiff, a resident of Albany, New York, representing the U.S. Army Europe and Africa; Staff Sgt. Jesse Hylton, a resident of Interlachen, Florida, representing the U.S. Army Futures Command; Spc. Hunter Gammon, a resident of Bolivar, Missouri, representing the U.S. Army National Guard; Sgt. Connor Housman, a resident of Burlington, Iowa representing the U.S. Army Reserve; Sgt. Toby Jones, a resident of San Diego, California representing the U.S. Army Cyber Command; Spc. Axxel Pasos, a resident of Hesperia, California, representing the U.S. Army Medical Command.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899332
    VIRIN: 231002-A-XG542-1001
    Filename: DOD_109920365
    Length: 00:10:05
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition- Day 7 Ruck and Helicopter Movement, by SPC Molly Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

