    B-Roll- Escape from the Tower

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    Camp Darby hosted the 3rd edition of Escape from the Tower 12k run in Piazza del Duomo in Pisa and concluded in Camp Darby in Livorno as a health and culture initiative.

    1st interview: COL Scott Horrigan USAG Itali Commander

    2nd interview: COL Guiseppe Milano Italian Base Commander

    3rd interview: SPC Morgan Brumfield 1-163 EWE Unit

    4th interview: SSG Victor Marrero 414 CSB Unit

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 03:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899298
    VIRIN: 230922-A-RW430-7862
    Filename: DOD_109919720
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll- Escape from the Tower, by SGT Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sky Soldiers
    Army
    Camp Darby
    Livorno
    Escape from the Tower
    12k run

