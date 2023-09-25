Lancer Bistro App.

Lancer Bistro is redefining the way that our Soldiers eat! Introducing the new online ordering system. Lancer Bistro goes live tomorrow on Teams, here is a quick tutorial on how to order.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 02:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|899290
|VIRIN:
|200501-A-IP596-1373
|Filename:
|DOD_109919620
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
