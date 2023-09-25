Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Driven By Honor-Alcahol Related Incidents PSA

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Frank Webb 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    As guests of Japan, it is important to learn about the laws and regulations regarding alcohol consumption and to live responsibly in our shared community. Experience the rich culture Japan has to offer safely and driven by honor in every aspect of out lives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 03:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899289
    VIRIN: 230907-M-VN506-1001
    Filename: DOD_109919616
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Driven By Honor-Alcahol Related Incidents PSA, by Sgt Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    PSA
    U.S. Marines
    Alcahol

