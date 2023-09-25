Driven By Honor-Alcahol Related Incidents PSA

As guests of Japan, it is important to learn about the laws and regulations regarding alcohol consumption and to live responsibly in our shared community. Experience the rich culture Japan has to offer safely and driven by honor in every aspect of out lives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2023 03:27
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
