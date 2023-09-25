Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Sasebo Chief Pinning Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    On September 29th, 2023 Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo held the 2023 Chief Pinning Ceremony was held at Harbor View Club. 12 Sailors were promoted to the rank of chief after six weeks of rigorous leadership training and team building exercises. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 00:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899270
    VIRIN: 230929-N-GG032-8291
    Filename: DOD_109919498
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Sasebo Chief Pinning Ceremony, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    promotion
    Sasebo
    chief
    pinning

