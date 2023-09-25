Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.03.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 374th Airlift Wing mission video with no sound or text.

    The 374th Airlift Wing executes rapid global mobility through agile airlift operations across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. It is responsible for C-130J, UH-1N and C-12J operations including tactical air-land, airdrop, aeromedical and distinguished visitor airlift. As the primary Western Pacific airlift hub for peacetime and contingency operations, the wing provides airlift for the movement of passengers, cargo and mail to all Department of Defense agencies in the Pacific area of responsibility and provides transport for people and equipment throughout the Kanto Plain and the Tokyo metropolitan area. During peacetime, the 374th Airlift Wing maintains a constant state of readiness by participating in joint training exercises.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 23:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899269
    VIRIN: 231003-F-ZV099-2738
    Filename: DOD_109919481
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    This work, 374th Airlift Wing video (no audio or text), by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Yokota
    C130J
    Mission
    B-roll
    374th AW

