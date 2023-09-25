Bravo Company 1-297th Deployment Ceremony

Alaska Army National Guardsmen with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, and their families were honored during a deployment ceremony at the Alaska National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Sept. 29, 2023. Approximately 100 Soldiers are deploying to the Middle East for nine months in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
