    Coast Guard medevacs man 35 miles south of Grand Isle, La.

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter medevacs a patient from a deepwater construction vessel, approximately 35 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Oct. 2, 2023. The patient was experiencing chest pain and was brought to University Medical Center in New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 19:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US 

    TAGS

    Medevac
    Nola
    Jayhawk
    Grand Isle

