    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division conducted a winterization training lane during Alpine Readiness Week, Oct. 2, 2023, on Fort Drum, New York. The winterization training consisted of employing a 10-man arctic tent using an Ahkio sled and utilizing snow chains in an extreme cold weather environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 17:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899225
    VIRIN: 231002-A-UF517-1001
    Filename: DOD_109919050
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    10th Mountain Division
    FORSCOM
    ClimbtoGlory
    AlpineReadinessWeek

