Soldiers representing various commands complete the Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount movement during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tadow McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 12:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899171
|VIRIN:
|231002-A-LY614-3234
|Filename:
|DOD_109918143
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 7 STEED Movement, by SGT Tadow McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
