Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 7 STEED Movement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by Sgt. Tadow McDonald 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing various commands complete the Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount movement during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 2, 2023. There are four tenets of a lethal squad: cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit, which includes physical, mental, social and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tadow McDonald)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 12:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899171
    VIRIN: 231002-A-LY614-3234
    Filename: DOD_109918143
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition Day 7 STEED Movement, by SGT Tadow McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weeklyvideos
    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT