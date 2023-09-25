Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg fixes aid damaged by Hurricane Idalia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg replaces the boards on the Alafia River Rear Range Light, on the Alafia River, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The boards were damaged during Hurricane Idalia, creating an aid-to-navigation discrepancy and hazard to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899166
    VIRIN: 230210-G-OS599-1000
    Filename: DOD_109918074
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg fixes aid damaged by Hurricane Idalia, by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg fixes aid damaged by Hurricane Idalia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    buoy
    ATON
    Coast Guard
    St. Petersburg
    aids to navigation
    weeklyvideos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT