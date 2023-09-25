Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg replaces the boards on the Alafia River Rear Range Light, on the Alafia River, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The boards were damaged during Hurricane Idalia, creating an aid-to-navigation discrepancy and hazard to navigation. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899166
|VIRIN:
|230210-G-OS599-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109918074
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg fixes aid damaged by Hurricane Idalia, by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
