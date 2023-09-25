The video highlights the Italian Air Force’s third visit to Spangdahlem Air Base. This visit showcased unity fortifying our strong and strategic relationships and providing valuable allied integration and training opportunities for ready and postured forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2023 10:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|899157
|VIRIN:
|230920-F-HO957-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109917996
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ITAF unit returns to Spangdahlem AB, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spangdahlem Air Base
