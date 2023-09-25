Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ITAF unit returns to Spangdahlem AB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.20.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The video highlights the Italian Air Force’s third visit to Spangdahlem Air Base. This visit showcased unity fortifying our strong and strategic relationships and providing valuable allied integration and training opportunities for ready and postured forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 10:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899157
    VIRIN: 230920-F-HO957-1001
    Filename: DOD_109917996
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITAF unit returns to Spangdahlem AB, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    NATO
    Partnership
    Training
    ITAF
    HH-101A Helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT