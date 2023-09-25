I Am NDW Profile - CWO2 Lemus-Martinez

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NDW is proud to celebrate and honor our diverse workforce during Hispanic Heritage Month. For our "I AM NDW Profile," we highlight Chief Warrant Officer Lemuz-Martinez with the N1 Workforce Development Training program. Watch the video as he discusses his roots and how he is proud of his upbringing. Thank you for your service, CWO2 Martinez!