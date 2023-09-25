NDW is proud to celebrate and honor our diverse workforce during Hispanic Heritage Month. For our "I AM NDW Profile," we highlight Chief Warrant Officer Lemuz-Martinez with the N1 Workforce Development Training program. Watch the video as he discusses his roots and how he is proud of his upbringing. Thank you for your service, CWO2 Martinez!
This work, I Am NDW Profile - CWO2 Lemus-Martinez, by PO2 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
