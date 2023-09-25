Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am NDW Profile - CWO2 Lemus-Martinez

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    NDW is proud to celebrate and honor our diverse workforce during Hispanic Heritage Month. For our "I AM NDW Profile," we highlight Chief Warrant Officer Lemuz-Martinez with the N1 Workforce Development Training program. Watch the video as he discusses his roots and how he is proud of his upbringing. Thank you for your service, CWO2 Martinez!

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.02.2023 09:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899153
    VIRIN: 231002-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_109917968
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: DC, US

    Profile
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    2023
    I Am NDW

