Christmas Show Auditions TV Spot

SAN PIETRO IN GU, Italy - A family encounters a wardrobe conflict while on their way to audition for the annual Soldiers' Theatre Christmas Show. This is a commercial designed for AFN TV and social media to encourage members of the Vicenza Military Community to audition for the Soldiers' Theatre Christmas Show. (video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger, featuring Jessica Henninger and Ophelia Henninger)