    Christmas Show Auditions TV Spot

    ITALY

    09.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    SAN PIETRO IN GU, Italy - A family encounters a wardrobe conflict while on their way to audition for the annual Soldiers' Theatre Christmas Show. This is a commercial designed for AFN TV and social media to encourage members of the Vicenza Military Community to audition for the Soldiers' Theatre Christmas Show. (video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger, featuring Jessica Henninger and Ophelia Henninger)

    TAGS

    AFN
    Christmas
    Commercial
    AFN Vicenza
    TV Spot
    Soldiers' Theatre

