Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Krietenstein of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute jump from a UH-60 with the American Flag onto the beach for the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, Calif. on 1 October, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Krietenstein)
|10.01.2023
|10.01.2023 23:38
|B-Roll
|899130
|231001-A-id671-9669
|DOD_109917442
|00:03:34
|HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, jumps at Pacific Airshow, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
