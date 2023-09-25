Soldiers with 40th Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan partnered with Area Support Group – Kuwait to conduct a recertification course for medics at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sept. 19, 2023. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez, clinical operations noncommissioned officer in charge, 40th ID, TFS, facilitated the 10-day course which recertified five medics. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2023 13:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|899119
|VIRIN:
|230919-D-VN697-3888
|Filename:
|DOD_109917061
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|BETHEL, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Medic’s Recertification Course, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medical
