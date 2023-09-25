Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medic’s Recertification Course

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    09.19.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Soldiers with 40th Infantry Division, Task Force Spartan partnered with Area Support Group – Kuwait to conduct a recertification course for medics at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Sept. 19, 2023. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gabriel Gonzalez, clinical operations noncommissioned officer in charge, 40th ID, TFS, facilitated the 10-day course which recertified five medics. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    This work, Medic’s Recertification Course, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

