    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day5 Wrap-Up

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by Spc. Hans Williams 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing commands from across the Army participate in a ruck march, stress shoot and physical challenge event during day five of the Army Best Squad Competition at Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam, and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899106
    VIRIN: 230930-A-OI911-1022
    Filename: DOD_109916479
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

