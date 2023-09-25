2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day5 Wrap-Up

Soldiers representing commands from across the Army participate in a ruck march, stress shoot and physical challenge event during day five of the Army Best Squad Competition at Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. During BSC, squads complete a fitness assessment, 12-mile foot march, weapons proficiency, hands-on Squad tasks, written exam, and essay, and culminate with a board interview with sergeants major from across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)
