U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Physical Challenge

U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a physical challenge event during the Army Best Squad Competition at historic Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30 2023. Squads completed a sled pull, aerobic bike challenge, ball toss, sandbag squats and overhead press, group deadlift and burpees, and a rope climb. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 19:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899100
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-GJ082-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109916443
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
