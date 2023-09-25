Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition-Physical Challenge B-Roll

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by William Griffen and Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Competitors of the 2023 U.S. Army Best Squad Competition test their skills during the physical challenge at Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit team that is ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 18:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899098
    VIRIN: 230930-O-RE711-1001
    Filename: DOD_109916396
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition-Physical Challenge B-Roll, by William Griffen and SSG Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

