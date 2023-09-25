Soldiers representing commands from across the Army complete a ruck march and stress shoot during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Soldiers competing can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency.
Interview featuring Spc. Bret Williams, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, representing U.S. Army National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 18:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899095
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-OI911-1021
|Filename:
|DOD_109916362
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best Squad competition 2023 - Ruck March BRoll, by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
