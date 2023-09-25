Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Squad competition 2023 - Ruck March BRoll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by Spc. Hans Williams 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing commands from across the Army complete a ruck march and stress shoot during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Soldiers competing can earn their respective Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badges by meeting the specific requirements. These badges are awarded for mastery of critical tasks that build the core foundation of individual proficiency.

    Interview featuring Spc. Bret Williams, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, representing U.S. Army National Guard. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899095
    VIRIN: 230930-A-OI911-1021
    Filename: DOD_109916362
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad competition 2023 - Ruck March BRoll, by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT