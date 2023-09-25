Soldiers representing commands from across the Army conduct a stress shoot during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. The Army is a people-based institution and individual Soldier readiness is the foundation of Army Readiness. The Army works every day to build an agile and adaptive Army. (Video was captured using cameras with night vision capability.) (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 18:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899094
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-OI911-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_109916358
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best Squad competition 2023 - Stress Shoot BRoll, by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
