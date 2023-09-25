Best Squad competition 2023 - Stress Shoot BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers representing commands from across the Army conduct a stress shoot during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. The Army is a people-based institution and individual Soldier readiness is the foundation of Army Readiness. The Army works every day to build an agile and adaptive Army. (Video was captured using cameras with night vision capability.) (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)