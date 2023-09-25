Best Squad competition 2023 - Ruck March BRoll

Soldiers representing commands from across the Army conduct a ruck march during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (Video was captured using cameras with night vision capability.) (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 18:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899093
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-OI911-1019
|Filename:
|DOD_109916345
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
