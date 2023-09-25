Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad competition 2023 - Ruck March BRoll

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by Spc. Hans Williams 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing commands from across the Army conduct a ruck march during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (Video was captured using cameras with night vision capability.) (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899093
    VIRIN: 230930-A-OI911-1019
    Filename: DOD_109916345
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad competition 2023 - Ruck March BRoll, by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

