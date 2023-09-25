Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by Spc. Duke Edwards 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Competitors conduct a stress shoot during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior task and battle drills, and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win - while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 16:33
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

