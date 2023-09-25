Competitors conduct a stress shoot during the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. The competition tests the squad’s proficiency in their warrior task and battle drills, and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win - while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899091
|VIRIN:
|230930-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109916299
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot, by SPC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT