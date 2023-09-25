Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th Fire Dawgs HazMat Training

    KUWAIT

    09.18.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron showcase the training and knowledge of a variety of chemical spills, during a hazardous material training, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 18, 2023. The firefighters were evaluated on their abilities to recon, research, and mitigate various hazardous material spills and leaks. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 16:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899090
    VIRIN: 230918-F-AQ171-3289
    Filename: DOD_109916296
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: KW

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    HazMat Training
    386th AEW
    386th ECES
    Fire Dawgs

