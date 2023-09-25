386th Fire Dawgs HazMat Training

U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron showcase the training and knowledge of a variety of chemical spills, during a hazardous material training, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 18, 2023. The firefighters were evaluated on their abilities to recon, research, and mitigate various hazardous material spills and leaks. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)
