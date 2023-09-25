386th Fire Dawgs HazMat Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899090" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron showcase the training and knowledge of a variety of chemical spills, during a hazardous material training, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sept. 18, 2023. The firefighters were evaluated on their abilities to recon, research, and mitigate various hazardous material spills and leaks. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)