Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adapting, Winning, Fighting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Munsen 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Marine Corps 17XX Cyberspace Community celebrates it's 5th Anniversary on Oct. 1, 2023. Since it's inception, the 17XX Cyberspace Community has been at the forefront of defending the digital frontlines with unwavering dedication and expertise. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Munsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 14:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 899080
    VIRIN: 230929-M-SD553-1001
    Filename: DOD_109916087
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyberspace
    Cyber Warfare
    MCCYWG
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    17XX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT