U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, plan a an execute a long-range raid launched from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, using MV-22B Ospreys attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during the 15th MEU’s Realistic Urban Training exercise, Aug. 24, 2023. RUT is a land-based, predeployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 21:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899067
|VIRIN:
|230824-M-PO838-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109915695
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, B-Roll: Bravo Co, BLT 1/5 Launched Long-Range Raid During RUT, by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT