B-Roll: Bravo Co, BLT 1/5 Launched Long-Range Raid During RUT

U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, plan a an execute a long-range raid launched from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, using MV-22B Ospreys attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during the 15th MEU’s Realistic Urban Training exercise, Aug. 24, 2023. RUT is a land-based, predeployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)