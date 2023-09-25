Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 1/5 Raid departure during RUT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, stage, load and take off prior to a raid during the 15th MEU’s Realistic Urban Training exercise on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Aug. 24, 2023. RUT is a land-based, pre-deployment exercise that enhances the integration and collective capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force while providing the 15th MEU with an opportunity to train and execute operations in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 21:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899067
    VIRIN: 230824-M-PO838-1001
    Filename: DOD_109915695
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1/5 Raid departure during RUT, by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    RUT
    Field Exercise
    15thMEU
    MV-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT