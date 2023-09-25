Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH Celebrates 13 Years as a Joint Base

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Video production celebrating 13 years of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam operating as a joint base. On Oct. 1, 2010, NAVSTA Pearl integrated with Hickam Air Force Base to become Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) as part of the Base Realignment and Closure Commission Law of 2005, which specified realignment of 26 bases into 12 joint bases.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    jbphh
    oahu
    community
    USN
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF

