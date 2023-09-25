JBPHH Celebrates 13 Years as a Joint Base

Video production celebrating 13 years of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam operating as a joint base. On Oct. 1, 2010, NAVSTA Pearl integrated with Hickam Air Force Base to become Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) as part of the Base Realignment and Closure Commission Law of 2005, which specified realignment of 26 bases into 12 joint bases.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 20:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
