    Excellence in the Face of Challenge

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. Tarako Braswell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Preston Hough, talks about his challenges and experiences while competing for his Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) on September 10, 2023, East Point, GA. The ESB is a special skills badge of the United States Army awarded to Soldiers who demonstrate individual Soldier competencies and abilities to perform Skill Level 1 Warrior Tasks. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Tarako Braswell)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 19:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 899038
    VIRIN: 230910-A-CN213-9397
    Filename: DOD_109915483
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: EAST POINT, GA, US 

    This work, Excellence in the Face of Challenge, by SGT Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ESB
    335th Signal Command (Theater)

