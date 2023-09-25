Excellence in the Face of Challenge

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Preston Hough, talks about his challenges and experiences while competing for his Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) on September 10, 2023, East Point, GA. The ESB is a special skills badge of the United States Army awarded to Soldiers who demonstrate individual Soldier competencies and abilities to perform Skill Level 1 Warrior Tasks. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Tarako Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 19:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|899038
|VIRIN:
|230910-A-CN213-9397
|Filename:
|DOD_109915483
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
