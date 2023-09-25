Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Design Integration Exercise F-35 Refueling

    KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Video by Cpl. Therese Edwards 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VMFA-211), 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, refuel F-35B Lightning IIs at a forward arming and refueling (FARP) during Force Design Integration Exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2023. A FARP is used to extend the capabilities of rotary or fixed-wing aircraft to allow remaining and refueling without having to fall back to a forward operating base. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Therese Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899027
    VIRIN: 230928-M-EE465-1001
    Filename: DOD_109915384
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Force Design Integration Exercise F-35 Refueling, by Cpl Therese Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    MAG 24
    USINDOPACOM
    Force Design 2030
    MWSS-174
    FDIE

