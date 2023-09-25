U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VMFA-211), 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, refuel F-35B Lightning IIs at a forward arming and refueling (FARP) during Force Design Integration Exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2023. A FARP is used to extend the capabilities of rotary or fixed-wing aircraft to allow remaining and refueling without having to fall back to a forward operating base. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Therese Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 18:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899027
|VIRIN:
|230928-M-EE465-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109915384
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Force Design Integration Exercise F-35 Refueling, by Cpl Therese Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT