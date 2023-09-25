Force Design Integration Exercise F-35 Refueling

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 (VMFA-211), 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, refuel F-35B Lightning IIs at a forward arming and refueling (FARP) during Force Design Integration Exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2023. A FARP is used to extend the capabilities of rotary or fixed-wing aircraft to allow remaining and refueling without having to fall back to a forward operating base. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Therese Edwards)