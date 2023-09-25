Soldiers representing commands across the Army conduct the weapons lane during day four of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. During this portion, Soldiers must demonstrate their individual weapons expertise at 10 different lanes, with weapons such as the M4 carbine, M17 pistol, and M249 machine gun. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 17:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899021
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-GN091-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109915322
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition- Weapons Lane, by William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
