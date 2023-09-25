U.S. Army Best Squad Competition- Weapons Lane

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers representing commands across the Army conduct the weapons lane during day four of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. During this portion, Soldiers must demonstrate their individual weapons expertise at 10 different lanes, with weapons such as the M4 carbine, M17 pistol, and M249 machine gun. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)